I-95 collapse: One year since deadly tanker explosion destroyed highway, caused traffic mayhem

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 11, 2024 9:23am EDT
One year since deadly tanker explosion caused I-95 collapse

It been one year since part of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed after a tanker exploded on a Sunday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A sunny Sunday morning was suddenly filled with smoke and fire when catastrophe struck a Philadelphia roadway, impacting thousands of lives for months to come.

Tuesday marks one year since a deadly tanker explosion caused parts of Interstate 95 to completely collapse on June 11, 2023.

A tanker truck was carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline when it crashed under an overpass and exploded on the Cottman Avenue exit ramp in Northeast Philadelphia.

The driver was killed as the northbound lanes crumbled to the ground, and southbound lanes were forced to shut down due to damage.

Drivers were left in limbo as crews worked around the clock to get the East Coast's main north-south highway back open.

In addition to hours of traffic delays for commuters and visitors, local businesses felt the immediate negative impacts as the city anxiously awaited a return to normal.

Thousands tuned in to watch a live-stream of the 24-hour construction project, which opened a temporary six-lane roadway less than two weeks later.

Tons of aggregate produced by a local company were used to backfill the temporary rebuild until a permanent solution could be completed.

All eight lanes were finally reopened last month, bringing an end to nearly a year full of traffic woes and uncertainty for the city of Philadelphia.