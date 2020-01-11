23-year-old Drexel medical student falls to his death while jumping between North Philly rooftops

A 23-year-old man fell to his death Saturday while jumping between rooftops in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street.

Drexel University medical student falls to his death on the 1200 of Buttonwood Street.

The man has been identified as third-year Drexel College of Medicine student Vivek Subramani.

Witnesses told police that they were jumping between the rooftops of their apartment building when Subramani did not make the jump, falling two stories down and hitting his head.

Police say witnesses also explained there had been drinking earlier in the evening.

The group reportedly found the Subramani unresponsive, face down in a pool of blood and began to administer CPR until medics arrived. Subramani was then transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and opened a sudden death investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drexel University President John Fry issued a statement, saying, in part:

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Vivek. There are no words to express the sense of loss when any young life is cut so short, and especially for someone with so much promise."

The university's counseling services were offered to students, letting them know professionals could be reached by calling 215-895-1415 during business hours, or 215-416-3337 after business hours. Counselors could be reached via email at counseling@drexel.edu or by stopping by Suite 201, in the Creese Student Center.

