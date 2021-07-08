23-year-old man shot twice, killed in North Philadelphia Thursday

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 7th and Ontario Streets.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot two times in the chest. Responding officers transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

The incident marks the second deadly shooting in Philadelphia Thursday after a man in his 30s died after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in Point Breeze during the early morning hours.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday night, Philadelphia police have reported 287 homicides so far in 2021. The city had reported 214 homicides by the same date in 2020.

