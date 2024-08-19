$2,500 TJ Maxx theft: Group sought for targeting Pennsylvania stores, police say
article
NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects wanted for recent retail thefts, one totaling more than $2,500.
Two men and two women were pictured entering the T.J. Maxx at the Fairlane Village Mall in Norwegian Township on July 11.
Police say the women removed sensors from men's designer clothing and makeup, stuffed the items into backpacks, then handed the backpacks off to the men.
The men made multiple trips, transporting $2,543 worth of stolen merchandise out of the store, according to authorities.
Police believe the same group committed similar crimes at the T.J. Maxx in Hazleton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.