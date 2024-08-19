2 teen boys shot near Olney High School as 4 male suspects flee in SUV: police

A young victim is fighting for his life after two teen boys were struck by gunfire that erupted just feet outside a Philadelphia high school early Monday morning.

Nearly a dozen evidence markers littered the street as 26 shells casings were found just a block from Olney High School around 2:30 a.m.

Police say two 16-year-olds were shot, with one in extremely critical condition after being hit in the head.

The second victim is said to be in stable condition with graze wounds to the shoulder and ear.

It appears the shooting spanned at least two crime scenes, with police initially responding to Whitaker and Hunting Park avenues about a mile from the school.

A shot-up car with blown out windows and blood was towed from the scene.

Police believe the teen victims may have been targeted, but have yet to release further details about what led to the shooting.

Four male suspects fled in an SUV, according to authorities.