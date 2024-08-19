Stabbing victim dies after trying to run for help in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after a "John Doe" was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk in West Philadelphia.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Simpson Street around 5:40 a.m. Monday.
Police believe the man tried to run for help after being stabbed inside a home just down the block.
A trail of blood was discovered from the home to where the victim collapsed and died.
A knife believed to be the murder weapon was also found inside the home, according to authorities.
Several residents are currently being questioned in connection to the deadly stabbing.
The man's identity has yet to be released, but police say he was in his 30s.