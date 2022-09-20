3 accused of assaulting man after robbery in Penn's Landing sought by police

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Penn's Landing.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old man was at Penn's Landing when the three suspects surrounded him and demanded his belongings.

After he complied and gave the suspects his chain, he was punched and knocked to the ground before the suspects took his Jordan sneakers, vaping device and bike, according to investigators.

The suspects then fled and were last seen through Penns Landing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.