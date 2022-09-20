Police: Woman walking on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed by vehicle, lanes shut down
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car on a busy Philadelphia road Tuesday morning.
Police say the woman was walking against traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle near Friendship Street.
The woman, whose identity is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed on the scene. No word on charges.
SkyFOX was live over the scene as police shut down several lanes to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.