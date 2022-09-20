Man, 45, hospitalized after being injured in early morning shooting in Logan, police say

article

A man is in the hospital recovering after he was injured in an early morning shooting in Logan on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened near 15th and W Duncannon Streets around 8:33 a.m.

According to authorities, a 45-year-old man suffered from two gunshot wounds to his right shoulder.

Officials say police transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered, according to investigators.