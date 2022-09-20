Man, 45, hospitalized after being injured in early morning shooting in Logan, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital recovering after he was injured in an early morning shooting in Logan on Tuesday.
Police say the shooting happened near 15th and W Duncannon Streets around 8:33 a.m.
According to authorities, a 45-year-old man suffered from two gunshot wounds to his right shoulder.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
- 3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
- 2 dead after small plane crashes in New Jersey, officials say
Officials say police transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered, according to investigators.