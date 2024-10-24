3 accused of threatening Jewish men outside Philadelphia pool hall in June: DA

Three men are facing ethnic intimidation charges after prosecutors say they threatened a group of Jewish men outside a Philadelphia pool hall last summer.

Aueb Salahedein, Adam Anse and Ahmad Twam were arrested last week, nearly four months after the incident that unfolded outside Bluegrass Billiards.

Prosecutors say the men hurled antisemitic slurs and threats at three Jewish men outside the Northeast Philadelphia pool haul after finding out their religion.

Salahedein is accused of pointing a handgun at the victims as they retreated to their car, and using the gun to smash a car window as they drove away.

Investigators were able to use surveillance videos and witness accounts to identify and eventually charge the three men.

During a search of Salahedein, investigators found a 9mm handgun, and later discovered that he purchased the weapon 12 days prior to the incident.

"When someone is targeted because of their identity, whether they are Jewish or Muslim, Black, Asian, Latino, or a member of the LGBTQ+ community, it is not just wrong, it is an attack on our shared humanity," Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia office Andrew Goretsky said.