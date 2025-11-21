3-alarm fire destroys church in Pottstown

The Brief A 3-alarm fire destroyed a church building in Pottstown early Friday morning. It's unknown at this time how the fire began, or if anyone was inside at the time of the fire. A search of the address shows the church belongs to Invictus Ministries.



Investigators are working to determine what sparked a three-alarm fire that destroyed a church in Pottstown early Friday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the church on North Hanover and Chestnut streets around 6:30 a.m.

Crews immediately began dousing the fire from above using multiple ladder trucks surrounding the church.

About an hour after arriving on the scene, firefighters appeared to have made progress extinguishing the fire.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time if the church was still in use.

A search of the address shows the church belongs to Invictus Ministries Inc.

What they're saying:

Invictus Ministries posted about the fire on their Facebook page, saying "the fire is at our old church building, but we have not been affected."

"We are praying for everyone involved and for the safety of all first responders. Please keep the community in prayer," the post continued.