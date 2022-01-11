3 arrested in child trafficking network in Camden County, official say

article

Officials announced Tuesday th arrest of three people for allegedly trafficking a missing child for prostitution.

Marquise Ogawa, 28, Chyaire Lee, 26, and Jazmin Scott, 21, all of Lawnside, N.J, all face numerous charges for their role in the human trafficking operation of the juvenile victim.

On Oct. 26, 2021, the juvenile was reported missing out of Voorhees township.

During a three-month investigation, detectives discovered numerous online advertisements offering the missing juvenile for prostitution in Cherry Hill, N.J.

Eventually, detectives were able to make contact with Jazmin Scott. She was located and arrested in Camden on Nov. 24. Authorities say she was arrested after she allegedly attempted to prostitute the juvenile victim.

Detectives safely located the missing juvenile and reunited her with her family.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to connect Scott to a human trafficking net3work that also allegedly involved Ogawa and Lee.

Ogawa allegedly facilitated the human trafficking operation by securing hotel rooms, coordinating the operation, and collecting payments, detectives determined.

Lee allegedly arranged for customers to have sex with the juvenile victim, transported the victim, paid for hotel rooms, and collected payments for services.

On Dec. 3, detectives along with members of the Fugitive Unit located and arrested Ogawa and Lee at a residence in Lawnside, N.J. Detectives also executed a search warrant on a Hyundai Elantra, from which they seized multiple electronic devices and additional items used for human trafficking operations.

All three were lodged in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

"I applaud the State Police and local law enforcement for working together to locate the missing juvenile and reunite her with her family," said Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck.

"With child trafficking becoming more prevalent across the United States, our law enforcement agencies must stay one step ahead in an effort to keep juveniles safe from being targeted by these offenders," said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

