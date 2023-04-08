Police: 500 'unruly' juveniles cause large fight, carnival shut down near Philly stadiums

A night of family fun came to an abrupt end when police say hundreds of ‘unruly’ juveniles descended on South Philadelphia Friday.

Officers were called a carnival being held on the 700 block of Packer Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after a large fight broke out among a crowd of juveniles.

Police say the crowd grew to about 500 juveniles as they gathered around the Live! Casino and sports stadium area.

The carnival was shut down, and the crowds were dispersed by 10 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested on the 3200 block of Darien Street for possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. Police say a knife was recovered.

No injuries were reported in connection to the disturbance.

Friday night's incident comes just days after another disorderly crowd of juveniles in Center City ended with five people being arrested and an officer getting injured.