3 arrests made during ICE raid at auto shop in Chester County: officials

The Brief Three people were arrested at an auto shop in Chester County last week. ICE officials say the employees were working in the US illegally. The arrests come weeks after President Trump's executive order.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released new details about a "worksite enforcement operation" that was carried out in Chester County last week.

What we know:

Federal officials say that three employees who were working in the United States illegally were arrested at Chavos Tires in Kennett Square this past Friday.

One of the employees reportedly has a criminal history of driving under the influence and assault.

ICE says they received information that the auto shop "was hiring illegal aliens and could be involved with labor exploitation," sparking an ongoing investigation into its business operations.

What they're saying:

ICE Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens released the following statement following the arrests:

"The worksite enforcement operation at Chavos Tires is a prime example of our commitment to upholding the laws established by the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. By ensuring employers hire legally verified employees, we help protect jobs for U.S. citizens and lawfully employed individuals, eliminate unfair competitive advantages, and strengthen public safety and national security. The arrest of three individuals unlawfully present in the United States, underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to promote compliance with U.S. employment laws and deter illegal employment practices."

Dig deeper:

The arrests come just weeks after an executive order from President Donald Trump that resulted in a nationwide ICE operations.

An ICE raid was reported at Complete Autowash Philly on East Hunting Park Avenue last month.