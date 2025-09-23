3 charged after man found fatally shot inside pickup truck in Willingboro

article

Three Willingboro men have been charged with the death of a man found inside a pickup truck in the city's Pennypacker Park section last month.

What we know:

Elijah B. Ervin, 33, Shaheed L. Ervin, 39, and Earl T. Johnson, 29, all of Willingboro, were charged with Murder (First Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree) and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons (Second Degree).

The 33-year-old was taken into custody August 12, and the 39-year-old was arrested August 26. Both were taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and ordered to be detained during detention hearings in Superior Court.

Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Philadelphia on September 17 and placed in the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

The backstory:

On August 10, just after 9 p.m., Willingboro Township police officers were called to the area of Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found that 43-year-old Bruce Hall Jr. had been shot while sitting in a parked pickup truck. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.