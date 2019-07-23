3 charged after violent brawl at Disneyland's Toontown

article

Three people have been charged in connection with a violent brawl at Disneyland that was captured on video and went viral.

Avery Desmond Edwin Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas; along with his sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, and her husband Daman Petrie, 44, both of Compton, have been charged with various counts stemming from the fight and an off-camera incident with security guards.

Avery faces five felony charges and nine misdemeanors for attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were at Disneyland with the family, and threatening to kill members of his family as he drove out of a Disneyland parking structure. He is also accused of assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after the family was escorted out of the park by Disneyland security. He faces a maximum of seven years and four months in state prison if convicted on all charges. He is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

RELATED: Video captures violent brawl at Disneyland's Toontown

Andrea faces faces five misdemeanor charges, including changes of battery for attacking her brother Avery, his girlfriend and a Disneyland employee. She also faces one count of misdemeanor assault for attacking her brother's girlfriend. She faces a maximum of 2 1/2 years in jail if convicted on all counts.

Petrie faces one misdemeanor count of battery. Petrie is accused of punching Avery's girlfriend in the face during the fight. He faces a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

"The Orange County District Attorney's Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Advertisement

They are expected to be arraigned Tuesday at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

CNS contributed to this report.