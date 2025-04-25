3 charged in deadly drive-by shooting outside Willingboro social club

article

Kirk Williams, 33, Robert Cardona, 39, and Christopher Tokley, 45, were each charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

What we know:

Investigators say on May 21, 2024 Major Hamilton was shot and killed when someone inside a vehicle opened fire into a crowd outside 609 Elite Soical Club.

It was later learned that Hamilton was not the shooter's intended target, and the person the gunman was after was not in the area when shots were fired.

Over a year after the deadly shooting, prosecutors charged three men – Kirk Williams, 33, Robert Cardona, 39, and Christopher Tokley, 45 – with first-degree murder.

Williams and Tokley were each arrested in April, and Cardona was charged while in custody for an unrelated crime in Camden County.

What's next:

Prosecutors say the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.