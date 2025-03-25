3 cows killed, horse injured in Pennsylvania farm shootings; suspect still sought

The Brief Three horses are dead, and a horse is injured after two separate shootings in Lancaster County. No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for a suspect. A motive is still unknown.



Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for a horrifying case of animal cruelty in Lancaster County.

What we know:

Earlier this month, two cows were found dead by their owner on the 100 block of School House Road in Colerain Township.

Police say the same suspect then drove over 7 miles to shoot another cow and a horse on the 500 block of Vintage Road in Sadsbury Township.

The horse survived, but the cow died from its injuries.

What we don't know:

A motive for the fatal animal shootings is unknown, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Station.