3 cows killed, horse injured in Pennsylvania farm shootings; suspect still sought
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for a horrifying case of animal cruelty in Lancaster County.
What we know:
Earlier this month, two cows were found dead by their owner on the 100 block of School House Road in Colerain Township.
Police say the same suspect then drove over 7 miles to shoot another cow and a horse on the 500 block of Vintage Road in Sadsbury Township.
The horse survived, but the cow died from its injuries.
What we don't know:
A motive for the fatal animal shootings is unknown, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Station.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.