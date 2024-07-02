3 dead after transit van crashes into truck, catches fire on Media Bypass in Delco: sources

article

A tragic crash involving a dumpster truck and a community transit van claimed the lives of three people in Upper Providence Tuesday morning, according to sources.

The truck was stopped in traffic waiting to exit the Media Bypass onto Route 252 when it was struck from behind by the van, which then caught fire.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews worked to remove the charred remains of the van.

Sources tell FOX 29's Jeff Cole that Good Samaritans attempted to pull victims from the van, but they did not survive.

The identities and ages of the three victims have yet to be released.

Police have shut down the entire stretch of road, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.