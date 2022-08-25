3 family members charged in 2020 murder of 73-year-old Phoenixville man

article

Chester County officials announce an arrest in a nearly two-year-old Phoenixville murder case.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Phoenixville Police, three members of one family are in custody and charged with the death of 73-year-old Ira Solomon.

Authorities say 46-year-old Raheem Pinder, of Pottstown, 44-year-old Dayon Pinder, of West Chester and 49-year-old Philadelphia resident Nathaniel Pinder – two brothers and a cousin – were arrested and charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and related charges.

According to officials, Phoenixville police and paramedics were called on December 29, 2020, about 1 p.m., to the 400 block of Dayton Street, on the report of a person dead.

Responding officers found 73-year-old Solomon on the kitchen floor, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police and Chester County officials credit witnesses and other acquaintances, along with home video recordings on Dayton Street, and with surveillance from an Uwchlan Township hotel, where one of the defendants was a long-term guest, with the eventual arrest of the three men.

Raheem Pinder was arrested on August 24th and is being held without bail at Chester County Prison. Dayon and Nathaniel Pinder were arrested August 25th and being held at SCI Houtzdale and Delaware County Prison.