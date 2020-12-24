3 hospitalized following multi-car crash overnight in Fishtown

article

Authorities say at least three people, including a police officer, were hurt following a multi-car crash early Thursday morning in Fishtown.

The crash reportedly happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Belgrade Street and Montgomery Avenue.

It's unclear what caused the accident, but one car hopped the curb and narrowly missed crashing into a home. The police cruiser sustained heavy front end damage.

Officials say two victims were taken to Jefferson and another was brought to Temple. No word on the extent of the injuries, but all victims are reportedly in stable condition.

___

