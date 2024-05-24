3 juveniles among 4 hurt in stabbing aboard SEPTA bus near King of Prussia Mall

Four people, including three juveniles, were hurt Thursday night in a stabbing aboard a SEPTA bus near King of Prussia Mall.

SEPTA Spokesperson Andrew Busch said the fight happened on a Route 99 bus around 8 p.m. near Mall Boulevard.

Investigators say all four people injured in the fight were among the same group and three sustained minor injuries.

Two of the victims, according to Busch, had stab wounds that may have come from a knife or a broken glass bottle.

No bystanders were hurt in the fight, SEPTA said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the incident.