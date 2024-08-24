3 killed in 3-vehicle Hatboro crash: police

article

Three people are dead after police say a horrific crash occurred in Hatboro Friday.

At around 6:35 p.m, Hatboro police responded to the area of County Line Road and Park Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash with an entrapment.

Upon arrival, officers found three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say one of the vehicles was flipped on its roof.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevy Camaro, driven by a 31-year-old male, was traveling west on County Line Road and crossed into the eastbound travel lanes where it struck a Nissan SUV traveling east.

Police say the Nissan was being operated by a 69-year-old female and the third vehicle, a Hyundai, was traveling eastbound behind the Nissan and was also involved in the crash.

The Hyundai was being driven by a 69-year-old female.

Police say the 31-year-old driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Camaro were extricated from the vehicle and transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital.

One of the passengers, a 31-year-old female, succumbed to her injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second passenger, a 23-year-old female, suffered severe injuries and has been listed in critical condition.

The 69-year-old driver of the Nissan was also pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.