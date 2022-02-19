3 men injured, 1 critical, after East Frankford shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating after three men were shot multiple times in East Frankford.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., on the 5300 block of Glenloch Street, in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section.

Responding officers found two men, ages 18 and 19, suffering from gunshot wounds in their legs. The 18-year-old was taken to St Christopher’s Hospital for Children by medics and the 19-year-old was taken to Frankford-Torresdale Medical Center, also by medics. They were both listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old male was shot twice in the chest, authorities stated. That victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and officials say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

