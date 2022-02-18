Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Man shot twice in the head Friday night in West Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times Friday night in West Philadelphia. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 54th and Vine streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. 

Police found a 28-year-old man shot twice in the back of the head, once in the neck and once in the back. 

Officers drove the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition. 

Police said a man was detained and a weapon was found immediately following the shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter