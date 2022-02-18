Man shot twice in the head Friday night in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times Friday night in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 54th and Vine streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 28-year-old man shot twice in the back of the head, once in the neck and once in the back.

Officers drove the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police said a man was detained and a weapon was found immediately following the shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter