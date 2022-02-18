Expand / Collapse search

Center City shooting: Person of interest in custody after parking dispute ends in shooting

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: Argument over parking space leads to shooting in Center City

A delivery driver was shot during a parking dispute in Philadelphia, according to police. FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza has the details.

PHILADELPHIA - A person of interest is in police custody following in Thursday's shooting a food delivery driver in Center City, according to police.  

The incident, which police say started over a parking dispute, occurred near 17th and Chestnut Streets just after 1:50 p.m.

According to investigators, a delivery driver who was picking up a food order double parked his vehicle, blocking in another driver. An argument ensued between the two drivers, and the dispute escalated into a fist-fight.

Center City shooting: Delivery driver shot during parking dispute, Philadelphia police say
article

Center City shooting: Delivery driver shot during parking dispute, Philadelphia police say

A parking dispute in Center City Philadelphia ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. A food delivery service driver is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times.

During the fight, police say the blocked in driver was knocked to the ground. When he got back up, he is accused of pulling out a gun shooting the delivery driver multiple times.

The driver was shot in the face and back. A good Samaritan attempted to rush him to the hospital before he was rushed to Jefferson Hospital by police. 

The delivery driver was listed in critical condition. 

___

MORE HEADLINES: 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter