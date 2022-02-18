Center City shooting: Person of interest in custody after parking dispute ends in shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A person of interest is in police custody following in Thursday's shooting a food delivery driver in Center City, according to police.
The incident, which police say started over a parking dispute, occurred near 17th and Chestnut Streets just after 1:50 p.m.
According to investigators, a delivery driver who was picking up a food order double parked his vehicle, blocking in another driver. An argument ensued between the two drivers, and the dispute escalated into a fist-fight.
During the fight, police say the blocked in driver was knocked to the ground. When he got back up, he is accused of pulling out a gun shooting the delivery driver multiple times.
The driver was shot in the face and back. A good Samaritan attempted to rush him to the hospital before he was rushed to Jefferson Hospital by police.
The delivery driver was listed in critical condition.
