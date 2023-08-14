3 people in custody after pursuit of alleged homicide suspect in Mayfair, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A police pursuit ended with a crash and three people in police custody in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Monday evening.
SkyFOX was live over the scene where two cars collided head-on at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Hellerman Street.
A third car was also spotted off to the side of the crash.
Police say they were pursuing an alleged homicide suspect, but have yet to release any further details.
Three suspects have been taken into custody, according to authorities. It is unclear how they are connected to the pursuit.