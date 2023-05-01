3 people injured, one critically in South Philadelphia triple shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in South Philadelphia Monday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Oregon Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers say they located three people suffering gunshot wounds.

The first victim, who police describe as a 32-year-old man, was shot one time in the leg. Police transported the victim to Jefferson Hospital where they say he was placed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 36-year-old woman, was shot one time in the thigh, according to police. She was transported to Jefferson Hospital where authorities say she was placed in stable condition.

The third victim, who police say is a 29-year-old man, was also shot in the leg. Authorities say he was placed in stable condition after being transported to Jefferson.

Officials say no weapon was recovered, and no arrest was made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police.