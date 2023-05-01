Treasurer of a Bensalem education association arrested for embezzling over $25K, authorities say

article

Bensalem police announced on Monday that the Treasurer of the Bensalem Education Support Professional Association (BESPA) has been arrested for embezzling over $25,000 from the association since 2018.

On March 25, officers with the Bensalem Police Department say the President of BESPA contacted them to report a theft of approximately $25,000 from association funds. The association discovered the missing funds after several checks were returned and stamped as "account closed."

After becoming suspicious of the returned checks, police say the BESPA president went to the bank to review the account, only to find numerous unauthorized withdrawals. Authorities say the president also found that the account had been closed since June 15, 2022 with a negative balance of $842. Someone had also opened four other accounts in the association's name, all of which also had negative balances.

When the Treasurer of BESPA, Melissa Montney was asked about the discrepancies, she immediately resigned from her position. Police say Montney provided a box of bank records that showed poor record keeping with no accounting of deposits or expenses along with undeposited dues checks, which initiated an investigation.

MORE HEADLINES

A Bensalem detective conducted an accounting of all the deposits and withdrawals from the BESPA accounts. Authorities say the investigation revealed that Montney had embezzled $28,802 from the BESPA between November 2018 and June 2022.

Officials say Montney used the stolen funds to make ATM withdrawals, Atlantic City withdrawals, VENMO payments to herself, and purchases from Amazon, Friendly's, Old Navy, QVC, Starbucks, Target, Acme, Wawa, Door Dash, Best But, and at least 58 other businesses.

On Monday, May 1, officials say Montney turned herself in at the Bensalem Township Police Department on charges of access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. She was arraigned and later released after family members posted 10 % of the $25,000 bail.