3 rescued after getting caught in rip current at Stone Harbor beach

Three people are safe after they were pulled from the water in Stone Harbor this week.

Emergency crews responded to three victims in distress at 96th Street and the beach around 6 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters and police swam out to the victims, who officials say were caught in a rip current.

All three victims were brought to the beach, where they were evaluated by medics. One victim was treated by EMS.

MORE HEADLINES:

This rescue comes amid at least two fatal drownings in Wildwood the past couple weeks.

Last month, a teen swimmer went missing after his three friends were rescued. This week, a man died after he was pulled from the water by beach goers.