Crews battle 3-alarm apartment fire for several hours in West Philadelphia

An apartment fire raged on for hours in West Philadelphia overnight, prompting a response from several fire crews.

The fire broke out around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor on apartment building in between Market and 60th streets.

About 120 firefighters battled the blazing for about three hours, according to officials. It was placed under control around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy smoke and flames erupted from the building as the fire spread to its roof.

Footage from the scene showed crews breaking into the second floor through a window. However, officials believe the apartment was vacant and have not reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.