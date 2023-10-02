Expand / Collapse search

3 suspects sought, woman injured after 20 shots fired in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
 
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for three males after multiple gunshots left one female shot in West Philadelphia. 

Police say 10 to 20 gunshots went off near the 5500 block of Market Street close to midnight on Sunday. 

A 32-year-old woman was struck one time in the chest and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

Three males fled the scene who they say were possibly driving a gray Honda CRV, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered at the scene. 