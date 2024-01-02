3 teens charged after crashing stolen car during pursuit in Delaware: police

article

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested after police say they crashed a stolen car during a pursuit Monday in New Castle County.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Varsity Lane for reports of "several suspects" in a Kia Sportage breaking into vehicles, police said.

Responding officers witnessed the Kia and a Hyundai Sonata leaving the parking lot and tried to stop both vehicles as they fled at high speeds.

Police pursued the Kia, but they were forced to suspend the chase when it began driving dangerously and erratically, according to authorities.

Officers later caught up with the Kia and pursued it as it fled into Wilmington where it crashed into a parked car near North Tatnall and West 14th streets.

Multiple people exited the Kia and attempted to flee on foot, police said. Three suspects, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged.

Police later discovered the Kia was reported stolen from the Village at Fox Point apartments on Dec. 27.

Police are still searching for the Hyundai that they say was stolen on New Year's Day from the Villas apartments.