Woman dead after fight erupts into stabbing inside South Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a fight on New Year's Eve took a deadly turn, leaving two women stabbed.
A 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital with stab wounds to the chest and thigh.
The second victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered a stab wound to the thigh. She is said to be in stable condition.
Police say the stabbing stemmed from an assault at a home on the 2700 block of Sheridan Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after accident in Montgomery County
- Baby, woman killed as 6 others wounded in unrelated shooting incidents in Allentown
- Man killed after being shot 21 times on Kensington street, homicide investigation underway
At least one of the victims pushed open the front door, according to authorities.
A fight ensued with the 32-year-old female homeowner before both victims were stabbed.
Police say charges are pending as a homicide investigation is underway.