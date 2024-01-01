Woman dead after fight erupts into stabbing inside South Philadelphia home: police

Philadelphia police say a fight on New Year's Eve took a deadly turn, leaving two women stabbed.

A 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital with stab wounds to the chest and thigh.

The second victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered a stab wound to the thigh. She is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from an assault at a home on the 2700 block of Sheridan Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

At least one of the victims pushed open the front door, according to authorities.

A fight ensued with the 32-year-old female homeowner before both victims were stabbed.

Police say charges are pending as a homicide investigation is underway.