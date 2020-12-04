3 teens charged with robbery, assault in Wilmington carjacking

article

Two 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old are facing assault and weapons charges after police say the trio stole a car in Wilmington in late November.

Police were called to the 1500 block of West 8th Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 20 for reports of a carjacking. Officers reportedly found the stolen vehicle a few blocks from where the alleged theft occurred.

Three teens were taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, and related offenses.

Police did not provide information on the carjacking, but said the victim was treated for minor injuries.

The suspects were committed to New Castle County Detention Center on $132,500 cash-only bail.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest