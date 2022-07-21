3 treated at hospital after being injured in Kensington triple shooting, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating a triple shooting that occurred in Kensington on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Police say they were notified that shooting victims showed up at Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

According to officials, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm and a 23-year-old man suffered a cut on his head from broken glass.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities also say an 18-year-old was shot in the chest and transported to Temple University Hospital by ambulance.

All victims are in stable condition, according to officials.

Police say the three victims were traveling in a 2013 Cadillac on Emerald Street when they were shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to authorities.