3 victims stable after shooting near West Philadelphia playground

Police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that hospitalized two men and a woman late Monday night.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight on North 52nd Street and Westminster Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area. When they arrived in the area, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a playground.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition

A short time after the shooting, two more shooting victims showed up at a hospital in a private vehicle. The female victim had been shot multiple times in the torso and the second male victim was shot several times in the legs. Both have been listed in stable condition.

The victim's ages have yet to be released by police, but they say all three are adults.

Police say multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Investigators say the victims have described the gunman as wearing a hat or wig, a black hoodie, and a mask.

___

RELATED HEADLINES:

DA Krasner emotionally calls for several measures to help curb gun violence

Police: Woman, 25, dies after being shot in head in Fairhill, man in custody

Philadelphia police investigate triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Double shooting that injured 1-year-old boy caught on deli's surveillance camera

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter