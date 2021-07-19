Double shooting that injured 1-year-old boy caught on deli's surveillance camera

New video shows the moment a one-year-old child and a 26-year-old man were struck by gunfire in West Philadelphia over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. at 50th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the child's mother standing at the front counter, with her young son in her arms. Several other men were in the store, standing behind her by the front door.

Police say a white Jeep pulled up in front of the store and a suspect began firing into the store's doorway.

The video shows the mom running for cover, but her son was struck in the leg.

Two other men can be seen returning fire, including a 26-year-old man who was also shot in his left arm.

The shooting came as a part of a violent weekend in Philadelphia that saw at least four people killed.

The weekend violence also included a quintuple shooting, a triple shooting and several double shootings, police said.

A 27-year-old man was killed in an East Falls shooting early Saturday and two 17-year-olds were wounded in another pair of north Philadelphia shootings Saturday night, police said. A 41-year-old man was killed in a north Philadelphia stabbing and a man in his 20s was shot to death in south Philadelphia earlier Saturday.

A man in his late 20s to early 30s was killed in a southwest Philadelphia shooting that also wounded four other people Friday night, one critically, police said. A 14-year-old girl was left with a graze wound on her abdomen. A 40-year-old woman was critically injured and two others wounded in a north Philadelphia shooting Friday night.

Late last week, the city passed 300 homicides, prompting the police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, to condemn "the brazenness with which these assaults are carried out" as "appalling."

"The lack of regard for human life is affecting innocent bystanders and our children are being caught in the crossfire," Outlaw said in a statement that came before the 1-year-old was wounded in the store shootout.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.