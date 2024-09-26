3 wanted in gunpoint scooter-jacking in Southwest Philadelphia: police

article

Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for three men accused of stealing a scooter during a gunpoint robbery early Thursday morning.

Police say the trio stole a blue 2023 Yiben Fly Wing scooter at gunpoint around midnight on the 5800 block of Woodland Avenue.

Investigators described the suspects as three Black men, one wearing dark clothes and another dressed in a burgundy sweat outfit.

Police share photos of the stolen scooter in hopes the public can help them locate the vehicle and the suspects.

No photos of the suspects was provided by police.