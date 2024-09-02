3-year-old pulled from pond in Chesterbrook later dies: police

A 3-year-old has died after police say they were pulled from a body of water in Chesterbrook on Labor Day.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in the area of Wilson Farm Park on Lee Road.

Police say the three-year-old was pulled from a pond and taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia.

They say the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Around the time of the incident, Tredyffrin Township police asked residents in the area to avoid the area surrounding Wilson Farm Park due to an increase in police activity, including helicopters.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.



