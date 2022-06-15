30 years for New Jersey man who killed ex, drove son with body in trunk

article

A New Jersey man who killed his ex-girlfriend and drove their toddler son to Tennessee with her body in the trunk last July has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Tyler Rios pleaded guilty in April to aggravated manslaughter and desecrating human remains in the death of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey says Rios killed Uyar in her Rahway home, then fled with their 2-year-old son.

The boy eventually was found unharmed at a hotel in Monterey, Tennessee.

Uyar's body was found nearby in a wooded area off Interstate 40.