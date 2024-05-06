$300k smash and grab: Luxury handbags and jewelry stolen from Cape May store

A jewelry store at the Jersey Shore is asking for the public's help after a devastating theft was caught on camera this weekend.

Cape May Police say three suspects used a sledgehammer to smash the front door of Queen May Jewelry in Washington Street Mall early Saturday morning.

Video posted by the store shows the suspects breaking in, before smashing multiple display cases.

The store says the thieves got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry and high-end handbags, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Hermes.

"A rare Louis Vuitton Truck was among these items with the name Jenny Hecht on the side," Queen May stated in an Instagram post listing the serial numbers for each stolen bag.

Police also say at least one getaway driver was waiting for the suspects outside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.