Police: 34-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times inside his vehicle in Crescentville

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Crescentville.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police say they received multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 6200 block of Oxford Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 34-year-old man, who had been struck multiple times by gunfire, slumped in the driver's seat of a Toyota Camry.

Responding officers say they got the victim out of the car and rushed him to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

According to authorities, the man had been shot in the face, chest, and torso at least 12 times.

Thirty-two spent shell casings were found along Oxford Avenue and officials say that two separate semiautomatic guns were fired in the victim's vehicle.

The multiple gunshots caused the victim to spin out of control as the hood, driver's side door, and driver's side window were struck by gunfire, according to police. The rear window was also shot out, causing the driver to jump a curb and crash into a fence, where police say they found him unresponsive.

A witness told police that the victim was traveling southbound on Oxford Avenue when at least one person in another vehicle pulled up next to the victim's car and began firing multiple shots.

Police say they are being told that the perpetrator's vehicle is possibly a black Toyota.

The shooting happened in front of many businesses with exterior surveillance cameras, so police say they are hoping to get video of the shooting as they actively investigate the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the police.