Police: Man, 42, dies after being shot in the head multiple times in North Philadelphia

A man has died after being shot in broad daylight at a gas station in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 2900 block of N Broad Street just after 11 a.m.

A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead on scene, per officials.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the gas station and saw first responders on location.

According to authorities, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.