35 shots fired by suspect in ski mask killing man in West Philadelphia: police

Police say one man opened fire on another man, leaving him for dead overnight in West Philadelphia.

The shooting erupted on the 5500 block of Summer Street near North Vodges Street around midnight Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot. His identity is not known at this time.

At least 35 shell casings were found littered around the crime scene.

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask, but no further details have been released.