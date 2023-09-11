Horses killed after trailer crashes into tree on South Jersey road, police say
EVESHAM, N.J. - A single-vehicle crash turned deadly when it claimed the lives of two horses over the weekend.
Police say a horse trailer detached from its tow vehicle before hitting a tree on Hopewell Road in Evesham Sunday morning.
Two horses were inside the trailer at the time. Both were killed in the crash, according to authorities.
No person inside the vehicle was injured.
Police have yet to release details of what led to the crash.