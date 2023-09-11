Bar fight ends with 1 man critically shot, suspect in custody in Northeast Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A fight between two men inside a bar quickly escalated into a shooting as it spilled onto the streets of Northeast Philadelphia overnight.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 6600 block of Castor Ave around 1 a.m. Monday.
A man in his 30s was found shot in the back, and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Driver killed after hitting vehicle then building in West Philadelphia, police say
- Suspect sought after Hunting Park shooting which critically injured victim: police
- Family party turns deadly when man is stabbed to death in West Philly; suspect in custody: officials
The suspect initially fled, but was arrested when he returned to the scene a half hour later, authorities say.
Police say a handgun was found inside the suspect's car.