Bar fight ends with 1 man critically shot, suspect in custody in Northeast Philadelphia: police

A fight between two men inside a bar quickly escalated into a shooting as it spilled onto the streets of Northeast Philadelphia overnight.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 6600 block of Castor Ave around 1 a.m. Monday.

A man in his 30s was found shot in the back, and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect initially fled, but was arrested when he returned to the scene a half hour later, authorities say.

Police say a handgun was found inside the suspect's car.