Young woman found dead with gunshot near train tracks in Port Richmond: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A woman's death is being investigated as suspicious after her body was discovered by police over the weekend.
Her body was found besides the Conrail train tracks in Port Richmond around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the woman had a gunshot wound to the head, and lacerations on her knees.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Bar fight ends with 1 man critically shot, suspect in custody in Northeast Philadelphia: police
- Man wanted for hit-and-run that killed young mother in Southwest Philadelphia: police
- Driver killed after hitting vehicle then building in West Philadelphia, police say
She was said to be in her mid-20s, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has yet to be released.
Police are investigating what may have led to the woman's death.