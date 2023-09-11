Young woman found dead with gunshot near train tracks in Port Richmond: police

article

A woman's death is being investigated as suspicious after her body was discovered by police over the weekend.

Her body was found besides the Conrail train tracks in Port Richmond around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman had a gunshot wound to the head, and lacerations on her knees.

She was said to be in her mid-20s, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has yet to be released.

Police are investigating what may have led to the woman's death.