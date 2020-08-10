38-year-old man's death ruled a homicide, investigation underway in Atlantic County

article

Officials in Egg Harbor Township announce a homicide investigation to determine a suspect in the murder of a 38-year-old man found in a cemetery.

Officials say a person walking in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township August 6 discovered the body of 38-year-old Fausto Garcia.

An autopsy determined the cause of Garcia’s death was blunt force lacerations and a deep wound to the neck. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide, authorities say.

An investigation is being conducted by Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and Egg Harbor Township police.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Mr. Garcia is asked to contact Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or by submitting a tip at their website, here. One can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or submit a tip at the Crime Stoppers website, here.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP