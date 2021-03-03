4-alarm fire tears through Gloucester Township hotel, no injuries reported

article

Firefighters on Wednesday morning battled a large blaze that tore through the upper levels of a hotel in Gloucester Township.

Crews responded to the Howard Johnson Inn on the Black Horse Pike around 3:30 a.m. for a fire that quickly reached 4 alarms. It's unknown exactly where the fire started, but the upper levels of the building sustained heavy damage.

Fire officials say the blaze was placed under control after about two hours and reported no injuries. The Black Horse Pike is closed between Route 42 and Almonesson Road as crews work to

The county fire marshal's office will work to determine what sparked the fire.

